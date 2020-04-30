Letter, 5/1: Sasse takes care of veterans

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

When President Trump endorsed Sen. Ben Sasse for reelection, he made sure to mention how great Senator Sasse has been for our military and veterans. As a Vietnam veteran myself, I wholeheartedly agree.

Senator Sasse understands that the only thing that brings peace is strength, and he's worked hard in Congress to make sure our military gets the resources it needs to stay strong. Adversaries from the Middle East to Communist Party buildings in Beijing want to hurt America, and Senator Sasse knows what it takes to stop them and keep us safe.

Senator Sasse also knows how important it is to care for the folks on the front line of the mission to protect America. Our veterans give the best they can to our country, and Senator Sasse is fighting to make sure our country gives the best he can back to our heroes.

Whether it's supporting the legislation we veterans need, or the individual care he makes sure every veteran with a casework problem gets -- Ben Sasse has our backs.

I'm voting for Sen. Ben Sasse on May 12 because I believe in a strong America and an America that takes care of the men and women who put on the uniform.

Gary Rohde, Eddyville

