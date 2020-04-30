Letter, 5/1: Sasse looking out for taxpayers

As the coronavirus has turned our world upside down over the past few months, it’s been easy for emotions to run high and difficult to keep a level head in the midst of an unprecedented national emergency.
That’s why, looking back, I’m glad to have had someone like Ben Sasse in Washington, who through it all has been able to keep a cool head and his priorities straight — on Nebraska, America and the Constitution.
When Congress was getting ready to pass a relief package back in March, Nancy Pelosi stepped in at the last moment to add an extra 1,119 pages to the bill — many of which had nothing whatsoever to do with the pandemic. Then, Senator Sasse did the unthinkable — he read them. He took to the Senate floor and read excerpts directly from this “Christmas wish list of progressive items” that Pelosi wanted signed into law.
His half-hour speech made me stand up and take notice. As we try to fight our way out of this pandemic, I’m grateful that Sasse had the foresight to do what Speaker Pelosi thought couldn’t be done — read the bill before it was passed.
I’m personally benefiting from the small business relief package that was passed. I work in the health care industry, and it’s keeping us afloat until elective surgeries can be performed again. I’m also immensely grateful for Sasse doing his due diligence in looking out for us taxpayers, even in the midst of a crisis.
Matt Johnson, Bellevue
