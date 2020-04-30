Letter, 5/1: Sasse looking out for taxpayers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the coronavirus has turned our world upside down over the past few months, it’s been easy for emotions to run high and difficult to keep a level head in the midst of an unprecedented national emergency.

That’s why, looking back, I’m glad to have had someone like Ben Sasse in Washington, who through it all has been able to keep a cool head and his priorities straight — on Nebraska, America and the Constitution.

When Congress was getting ready to pass a relief package back in March, Nancy Pelosi stepped in at the last moment to add an extra 1,119 pages to the bill — many of which had nothing whatsoever to do with the pandemic. Then, Senator Sasse did the unthinkable — he read them. He took to the Senate floor and read excerpts directly from this “Christmas wish list of progressive items” that Pelosi wanted signed into law.

His half-hour speech made me stand up and take notice. As we try to fight our way out of this pandemic, I’m grateful that Sasse had the foresight to do what Speaker Pelosi thought couldn’t be done — read the bill before it was passed.