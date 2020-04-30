Letter, 5/1: Sasse doing what he said he would

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’m voting for Ben Sasse. Here’s why: You so rarely get elected officials like Senator Sasse, who work and vote the way they say they will. He does, even when I disagree. But, it’s always clear that he has done his homework, and I can understand his rationale.

Plus, he exhibits the kind of common sense that seems to vanish when elected officials become politicians. To wit, Sasse was one of only four in Congress to warn that the Paycheck Protection benefits were at a level that would pay workers more for staying home than going back to work. Desperate feedback by thousands of small business owners in the past week have proven him right.

And this week, just as evening TV has blossomed with lawyers trolling for aggrieved patients, he has introduced legislation to protect healthcare professionals working with COVID-19 patients from being sued for their heroic efforts to protect us all. Please join me in supporting Sen. Ben Sasse for his work supporting Nebraska interests and values in Washington.”

Glenn A. Friendt Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0