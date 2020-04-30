Letter, 5/1: Sasse anything but courageous

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I disagree with Maria Whitmore’s April 24 letter to the editor ("Sasse stands up for most vulnerable"). Indeed, Senator Sasse is intelligent and eloquent, but not “courageous.”

Regarding pro-life issues, “courageous” is easy in an unreflectively pro-life state like Nebraska. It is because of Whitmore’s narrow focus on pro-life issues that Senator Sasse will easily coast to victory this fall. He knows it.

Whitmore’s irony is that she is worried about “society’s most vulnerable” — the unborn. Regarding “the born” — us — Sasse has been anything but courageous.

He was once able to see past our president’s insanity; now he is silent. He rails against China’s totalitarian abuses or against creeping “socialism” (while dolling out relief). Yet, he remains silent on our president’s “absolute authority” and calls for states to revolt against governors!

Pro-life much? He’s silent on our president’s Fox News approach to medicine, science and our most vulnerable — the elderly.