Letter, 5/1: Go back to work at right time

We are currently seeing many demonstrations across our country wanting our mayors, governors and Washington to end this lockdown and get America’s businesses up and running again.

The problem that these people do not seem to realize is that the reason we are not going to movies, sporting events, schools or restaurants is not because of government edicts. It is because we do not want to expose ourselves and our families to situations that may pose a risk to their health.

We all know that this lockdown is hurting many businesses. We, like many others we know, are trying to do what we can to support these businesses. We are all wanting our country and world to overcome this terrible pandemic that is threatening us all.

Terry Schoonover, Lincoln