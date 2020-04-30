Letter, 5/1: Clayburn a leader in real world

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Neal Clayburn, candidate for Legislature in District 29, has real-world leadership experience in bringing people and groups with diverse interests together to get results that benefit people all across Nebraska.

Just one of the ways Neal has demonstrated that leadership is during his 10 years serving as chairman of the Board of the Educators Health Alliance, a partnership of various education organizations created to provide health insurance for school districts. Neal’s effectiveness led to his being re-elected as chair each consecutive year. During that time, the EHA never had more than a single-digit premium increase, with no increase at all in two years of the last 10 years.

That’s remarkable and is a testament to his negotiating skills, leadership and considerable experience and familiarity with the health insurance industry. Neal will bring this expertise and experience with him to the Nebraska Legislature. These are just a few of the reasons I support Neal Clayburn for Legislative District 29, and why I hope you will give him your vote, too.

Rita Bennett, Lincoln

