Letter, 5/1: Carter cares about key issues

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am pleased to be supporting an outstanding candidate running for Legislature in District 29, Jennifer Carter. I can tell you that Jennifer is all of the things that you want in a legislator. She is bright, thoughtful, committed and willing to evaluate all sides of an issue.

Jennifer cares about Nebraska and our community. She demonstrates that through her work in the Legislature as legal counsel for the Health and Human Services Committee and in her service in the community, having led the boards of various nonprofits. She is willing to dig in, work hard and advocate for good policy.

Jennifer cares about the issues that are important to all of us: public education, mental health services and sound policies to name just a few. She is a person of great integrity, is a quick study and values input. Jennifer's ability to work with others is remarkable, and she strives for consensus. She is a leader and a trusted advocate for all.

Please join me in supporting Jennifer. You will be glad that you did!

Katie McLeese Stephenson, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0