Letter, 5/1: Bostar will protect environment

As a former state senator from 2009 to 2016, I know that the protection of our drinking water and action on climate change requires an environmental champion in the Legislature. That’s why voters in Legislative District 29 should vote for Eliot Bostar for Legislature in the upcoming primary election.

I know from personal experience that Eliot is a leader we can trust to fight for the health and safety of our community. As executive director of Conservation Nebraska, Eliot grew a startup organization into a 25-person team working across the state to ensure we have clean air and safe drinking water.

Eliot also serves on the Lincoln Electric System Administrative Board of Directors and is a member of the Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird’s Climate Resiliency Task Force.

Eliot will be an effective and tireless advocate for protecting our environment, for preparing our state for the future and for policies that will benefit all Nebraskans.

Former State Sen. Ken Haar, Lincoln

