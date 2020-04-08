Letter, 4/9: Treat prisoners like humans
The Local View "COVID-19 puts prisons in peril" (April 2) brings to mind the days when my husband, Dale, who spent a lifetime in law enforcement, played with the police department's softball team against the prisoners at the prison and even took our son with him.

He also went with Hulda Roper, Lincoln's first policewoman, to give advice to prisoners to be released as well as help them after release. The trusted prisoners worked in the gardens and other facilities that were part of the prison to provide the prisoners' food.

Perhaps this kind of strategy could be used again instead of just building a big new prison to house more prisoners. I truly believe that type of compassion still exists in the state of Nebraska and that it is desperately needed now.

Fern Adams, Lincoln

