Letter, 4/9: State can lead with mail vote

COVID-19 challenges everyone, but Nebraskans are stepping up in smart, compassionate, practical ways to care for each other. Our governor and health care community are providing excellent leadership.

Let’s take steps now to ensure the safety and success of the May 12 primary election. Are open polling places the smartest approach? Staffing polls will be difficult, as many poll workers are over 60; turnout is very likely to decrease due to legitimate concern to limit exposure.

Prompt, direct action is needed. Avert additional community spread and increase voter participation by sending vote by mail ballots to every registered voter in the state. Now is the time to inform, educate and prevent more virus spread by taking a common sense step to protect democracy and our neighbors at the same time. Plan safe, secure counting procedures in each county utilizing the outstanding, dedicated staff of each counties’ voting commissions.

This week, the Lancaster County Election Commissioner began mailing early vote request forms to voters because of concerns for the health and safety of voters and election workers. Vote by mail was considered a success in the recent bond election conducted for Lincoln Public Schools.

Nebraska, take the lead. We’ve got this.

Maureen Ose, Lincoln