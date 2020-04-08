Letter, 4/9: State can lead with mail vote
View Comments

Letter, 4/9: State can lead with mail vote

LPS bond vote

Lincoln Public Schools bond ballots wait to be counted at the Lancaster County Election Commission office. The county will mail applications to all voters to request mail ballots for the May 12 primary.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

COVID-19 challenges everyone, but Nebraskans are stepping up in smart, compassionate, practical ways to care for each other. Our governor and health care community are providing excellent leadership.

Let’s take steps now to ensure the safety and success of the May 12 primary election. Are open polling places the smartest approach? Staffing polls will be difficult, as many poll workers are over 60; turnout is very likely to decrease due to legitimate concern to limit exposure.

Prompt, direct action is needed. Avert additional community spread and increase voter participation by sending vote by mail ballots to every registered voter in the state. Now is the time to inform, educate and prevent more virus spread by taking a common sense step to protect democracy and our neighbors at the same time. Plan safe, secure counting procedures in each county utilizing the outstanding, dedicated staff of each counties’ voting commissions.

This week, the Lancaster County Election Commissioner began mailing early vote request forms to voters because of concerns for the health and safety of voters and election workers. Vote by mail was considered a success in the recent bond election conducted for Lincoln Public Schools.

Nebraska, take the lead. We’ve got this.

Maureen Ose, Lincoln

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News