Letter, 4/9: Kansas picking bad time to burn

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

With the coronavirus spreading across America and the effects it has on vulnerable people, why is Kansas and/or any state allowing the burning of fields?

We are allowing the compromising of health of those who least can afford it. Staying indoors helps somewhat but still permeates the homes and buildings. Lawsuits should be filed.