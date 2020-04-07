Letter, 4/8: We are at war with COVID-19
View Comments

Letter, 4/8: We are at war with COVID-19

Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 NIAID-RML via AP

I am a doctor, and allergy and immunology is my specialty. I received training from Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Tony Fauci during a fellowship at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. Born and raised in Nebraska, I have practiced medicine for over 30 years. I love Nebraska.

With the appearance of COVID-19, life has changed. The measures of social distancing, sheltering at home and the slowing of business has asked much of us.

If we desire to slow the spread of COVID-19, however, we need to ask even more of ourselves.

Dr. Birx refers to projections by IMHE that will have 15 COVID deaths per day by April 23 with total projected deaths of 448, by Aug. 4 in Nebraska. This data is sobering.

Take this virus seriously. Find ways to avoid unnecessary travel, errands and cease nonessential business. If you must engage in public life, use extreme caution to prevent the further spread of the disease.

We are all taking a financial hit. Accept this. Do not conduct business without considering the social costs.

At this critical time, we depend on one another to protect and defend each other against this virus. We are at war, and you are a soldier, like it or not.

We can prevent illness and death if we follow these guidelines. We can save lives if we practice self-sacrifice.

Dr. Mike Sullivan, Lincoln

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News