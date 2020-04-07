Letter, 4/8: We are at war with COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I am a doctor, and allergy and immunology is my specialty. I received training from Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Tony Fauci during a fellowship at Walter Reed Army Medical Center. Born and raised in Nebraska, I have practiced medicine for over 30 years. I love Nebraska.

With the appearance of COVID-19, life has changed. The measures of social distancing, sheltering at home and the slowing of business has asked much of us.

If we desire to slow the spread of COVID-19, however, we need to ask even more of ourselves.

Dr. Birx refers to projections by IMHE that will have 15 COVID deaths per day by April 23 with total projected deaths of 448, by Aug. 4 in Nebraska. This data is sobering.

Take this virus seriously. Find ways to avoid unnecessary travel, errands and cease nonessential business. If you must engage in public life, use extreme caution to prevent the further spread of the disease.

We are all taking a financial hit. Accept this. Do not conduct business without considering the social costs.

At this critical time, we depend on one another to protect and defend each other against this virus. We are at war, and you are a soldier, like it or not.