Letter, 4/8: Switch now to all-mail vote
View Comments

Letter, 4/8: Switch now to all-mail vote

LPS bond vote

Lincoln Public Schools bond ballots wait to be counted at the Lancaster County Election Commission office. The county will mail applications to all voters to request mail ballots for the May 12 primary.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

I'm in my 60s and have never missed an election since I've been able to vote. I have once again signed up to be a poll worker. But it seems to me that this would be the time to switch to all-mail voting for the May primary.

The Election Commission has already determined that they can't hold in-person training for workers and will do it online instead.

Plans are already being made to send every registered voter a request form for a mail-in ballot. We still have time to make the switch for everyone to vote by mail.

It's not likely that this pandemic will be over in the next six weeks, and we should plan ahead while we still have ample time to inform and educate our voters.

Bill Behmer, Lincoln

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News