Letter, 4/8: Switch now to all-mail vote

I'm in my 60s and have never missed an election since I've been able to vote. I have once again signed up to be a poll worker. But it seems to me that this would be the time to switch to all-mail voting for the May primary.

The Election Commission has already determined that they can't hold in-person training for workers and will do it online instead.

Plans are already being made to send every registered voter a request form for a mail-in ballot. We still have time to make the switch for everyone to vote by mail.

It's not likely that this pandemic will be over in the next six weeks, and we should plan ahead while we still have ample time to inform and educate our voters.

Bill Behmer, Lincoln