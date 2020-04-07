Letter, 4/8: Stay-at-home order needed

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

How many confirmed cases of COVID-19 do we need to have in Nebraska before our governor issues a stay-at-home order?

How many deaths do we need? Ten? Fifteen? One hundred?

Does he think that the virus understands county boundaries and won't go across that line? It's time for our governor to do what most governors across the country have already done: Issue the stay-at-home order.

Do it for the safety and well-being of all the citizens -- both young and old -- of our state and country.

Curtis Mann, Lincoln