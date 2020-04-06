Letter, 4/7: True Americans don't hoard

I saw this posted at the grocery store recently and thought it was important enough to share: "Please purchase only what you need and please do not hoard products. This will help support the health and well being of our communities. During times of community spread illness, it is critical for our communal health that all people can find the products they need to support their health and the health of their families. This is not possible if a few people purchase more than they need."
We have been advised by the government to have supplies at home for a two-week period in the unlikely event of quarantine. The empty shelves of certain staples in our stores are signs of selfishness and paranoia, not preparedness. Of all the times we have needed to come together as Americans, this is a big one. Please stop hoarding.
Larry Claassen, Lincoln
