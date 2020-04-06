Letter, 4/7: Social distancing takes discipline
View Comments

Letter, 4/7: Social distancing takes discipline

Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 NIAID-RML via AP

A few weeks ago, there were 107 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois. People were already social distancing, and schools and universities were closed.

The governor closed all restaurants and bars. Exactly one week later, there were more than 1,000 cases in Illinois. People must be vigilant about social distancing so that we don't experience the same exponential growth in COVID-19 cases that Illinois did, even after restaurants and bars were closed.

Wendy Hines, Lincoln

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News