Letter, 4/7: Social distancing takes discipline

A few weeks ago, there were 107 cases of COVID-19 in Illinois. People were already social distancing, and schools and universities were closed.

The governor closed all restaurants and bars. Exactly one week later, there were more than 1,000 cases in Illinois. People must be vigilant about social distancing so that we don't experience the same exponential growth in COVID-19 cases that Illinois did, even after restaurants and bars were closed.