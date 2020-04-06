Letter, 4/7: Prison system up against wall

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Prison Director Scott Frakes' failed leadership in addressing one of the nation's most overcrowded prison systems for the past decade is not acceptable. As COVID-19 invades our state, the continued lack for a plan of action speaks volumes.

Our community needs proactive, not reactive, leadership, as we all prepare for COVID-19. Prison systems around the country and worldwide have proactively put in place a plan of action for the release and/or furloughs of nonviolent, compromised inmates in an effort to reduce their overpopulated facilities to a level they can manage.

Headlines around the world speak of riots, where infected prisoners kill to escape COVID-19. The inmates in the Nebraska facilities are human beings under the state's care. If COVID-19 is not taken seriously, it will become an alarming "death sentence" for many.

Continued failed leadership has painted our state in the corner, and we are not holding a firecracker anymore, but a ticking time bomb!

Sherry Frost, Omaha