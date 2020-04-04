Letter, 4/5: Showing respect for social distance

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I believe it is our duty as a nation, above any belief or political inclination, to obey the guidelines set by the World Health Organization and by the White House. People in Lincoln seem to bluntly ignore those.

It is evident in supermarket and other stores lines. I was at one store the other day, and a couple was in front of me. The store had out signs on the floor, marking the appropriate distance between customers. There was also a mom behind me, less than a foot away.

I was concerned. I was wearing a mask. I try to do my part.

The cashier asks the couple: “Are you two practicing social distance?” in an attempt to make them distance themselves a little bit. Their answer was a sarcastic “sure” and a fulminating look towards me (I was trying to maintain the 6 feet).

The cashier was an older woman, who probably needs to keep working for the income. Also, I do not doubt she feels it is her patriotic duty to keep serving people during this crisis.

People should show respect towards others, even when they don’t care about their own lives. We must understand this is an unprecedented situation that requires we all to follow what the whole scientific community is telling us.

Marcus Barbosa, Lincoln