Letter, 4/5: Offenses not death sentences

Many individuals who were arrested sit in prison. Does that warrant a death sentence? Whether the person is incarcerated for marijuana possession or parole violation, people don’t deserve to die. Nonviolent offenders can be released and monitored.

We can now see in U.S. cities like Chicago, Seattle and New York City the devastating effects of COVID-19. This virus kills not only the elderly and immune compromised but healthy individuals, including essential staff members and health care workers. It’s only a matter of time before more cases show up across the country.

Now is the time to save lives. We can save lives. We have the power to act now to save lives.

One way is we need to release nonviolent offenders from incarceration and provide them shelter. We can wait and say we don’t know how to do it or insist that individuals need to serve their time. The consequence of that is clear when looking at what’s happened in areas where the virus has already spread. It will amount to the murder of individuals who are incarcerated and staff.

The decisions to close schools, businesses and require limitations on attendance at events have worked to flatten the curve so hundreds if not thousands of lives will be saved. It’s time now to release prisoners from this death sentence because murder is unconscionable.

Stephanie Lynn Bondi, Lincoln