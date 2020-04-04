Letter, 4/5: Not liking those odds

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Several conservative figures have been suggesting that the risk to the economy from social distancing is so severe it overrides the personal risk of dying from COVID-19.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick of Texas, for instance, said recently that although as a 70-year-old he is at increased danger from the virus, he’d be willing to risk infection for the sake of the economy.

At the age of 70, the ballpark likelihood of dying if infected is about 1 in 20. I suggest cutting through the vagueness of such figures with a thought experiment: Imagine being stood before a table with 20 single-shot dueling pistols, one of which is loaded.

Now imagine picking a pistol at random, putting it to your temple and pulling the trigger. I would have a lot of difficulty doing that or suggesting that an elderly acquaintance do it. I wonder if even a brash Texan like Mr. Patrick would be willing to take that risk for the economy.

Dan Howell, Lincoln