Letter, 4/5: Not liking those odds
View Comments

Letter, 4/5: Not liking those odds

Coronavirus Outbreak

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, orange, emerging from the surface of cells, gray, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 NIAID-RML via AP

Several conservative figures have been suggesting that the risk to the economy from social distancing is so severe it overrides the personal risk of dying from COVID-19.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick of Texas, for instance, said recently that although as a 70-year-old he is at increased danger from the virus, he’d be willing to risk infection for the sake of the economy.

At the age of 70, the ballpark likelihood of dying if infected is about 1 in 20. I suggest cutting through the vagueness of such figures with a thought experiment: Imagine being stood before a table with 20 single-shot dueling pistols, one of which is loaded.

Now imagine picking a pistol at random, putting it to your temple and pulling the trigger. I would have a lot of difficulty doing that or suggesting that an elderly acquaintance do it. I wonder if even a brash Texan like Mr. Patrick would be willing to take that risk for the economy.

Dan Howell, Lincoln

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News