Letter, 4/5: Local journalism keeps us connected

We can, and do, get a constant stream of information about the coronavirus pandemic from an array of sources. But only a few sources -- the Journal Star and NET, for example -- are giving us all the local info: the latest medical developments; the latest government advisories; the feature stories about how people are coping here in our own community.

Newspapers have already taken major body blows in recent years thanks to the digital revolution, the departure of advertising support and the consolidation of ownership. NET has always depended largely on the voluntary kindness of Nebraskans.

Now comes this virus. Journalists find their methods and routines upended as they do their part not to spread the disease. And yet they continue to do their jobs.

It is vital that we stay connected to our community, and local journalism is a vital way we do that. Thank you for continuing to keep us informed and in touch with each other. This would be even harder without you.

Charlyne Berens, Lincoln