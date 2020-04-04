Letter, 4/5: Dubious decisions from the top
View Comments

Letter, 4/5: Dubious decisions from the top

Virus Outbreak Trump

President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing Saturday at the White House.

 PATRICK SEMANSKY, ASSOCIATED PRESS

President Trump has taken a lot of action and made lots of statements recently.

The first and best was that the U.S. didn’t need to have Pandemic Response Team, so he eliminated it in 2018. When it came out that the world was, in fact, dealing with a pandemic, his first statement was to call it a hoax!

When that didn’t work, (and knowing that he had eliminated the PRT), he said that fighting this pandemic is up to the individual states and not the federal government. He then went on to say that states are overstating their need for medical equipment and supplies. The final and best one was that this pandemic should be over by April.

This is an April Fool’s joke, right?

The United States now leads the world in the number of coronavirus cases. Ironically, another statement made by our president said that we are now in a war.

To my knowledge of the actions that led to our entry into World War II, Franklin Roosevelt didn’t go on the radio and say this crisis was not his fault and that it was up to the states to deal with it.

Terry Schoonover, Lincoln

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News