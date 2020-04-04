Letter, 4/5: Dubious decisions from the top

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

President Trump has taken a lot of action and made lots of statements recently.

The first and best was that the U.S. didn’t need to have Pandemic Response Team, so he eliminated it in 2018. When it came out that the world was, in fact, dealing with a pandemic, his first statement was to call it a hoax!

When that didn’t work, (and knowing that he had eliminated the PRT), he said that fighting this pandemic is up to the individual states and not the federal government. He then went on to say that states are overstating their need for medical equipment and supplies. The final and best one was that this pandemic should be over by April.

This is an April Fool’s joke, right?

The United States now leads the world in the number of coronavirus cases. Ironically, another statement made by our president said that we are now in a war.

To my knowledge of the actions that led to our entry into World War II, Franklin Roosevelt didn’t go on the radio and say this crisis was not his fault and that it was up to the states to deal with it.

Terry Schoonover, Lincoln