Letter, 4/5: Crisis points to need for reform

The outbreak of coronavirus in Nebraska has highlighted the urgent need for Congress to pass legislation that would help lower prescription drug prices.

At-risk Nebraskans, such as elderly residents and those with pre-existing conditions, have to take their prescribed medication to help prevent infection. And people with symptoms of coronavirus have to take their required antiviral treatments to recover and heal. But with skyrocketing prescription drug prices, many residents can’t afford to fill their prescriptions and are potentially left more exposed to the virus.

How can we fully get past this pandemic if Nebraskans can’t afford their prescribed drugs? Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse can help resolve this dilemma by supporting the bipartisan Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act.

The bill would limit out-of-pocket expenses for Nebraskans on Medicare to $3,100, ending a loophole that currently leaves them responsible for unlimited co-pays. Other residents would also see their drug bills drop as the bill has pharmaceutical companies that raise their prices faster than the inflation rate pay a penalty.

But this can’t happen without support from our local leaders. They can make a difference on this issue and help flatten the curve on rising drug costs.

Chris Kodad, Omaha