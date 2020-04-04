Letter, 4/5: COVID-19 must bring prison change

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

At his coronavirus press conference on March 24, Gov. Pete Ricketts brusquely dismissed the thought of releasing people from state prisons to ease the looming harm of a coronavirus epidemic inside.

Why can he not declare a prison emergency now, instead of waiting for July when it is mandated?

Young short-termers with nonviolent crimes are mostly served well by present programs. Let’s parole elders serving long sentences, those who have aged out of violence and have demonstrated years of good, pro-social behavior. This is a population that is particularly susceptible to severe illness from COVID-19 and particularly unlikely to reoffend when they are released.

Those who have families and homes to go back to are even less likely to hurt the community. But if they become ill in prison, they will pass their illness on to others, in prison and out, and eventually take up community hospital resources the rest of us need, too. I even call on the Pardons Board to commute some life sentences to find good candidates for release.

Imprisonment is not intended to kill people by incarcerating them in a disease trap, no matter how valiantly staff and residents practice disease prevention hygiene. Nebraskans flexibly think in new ways and support policies that are both humane and health wise.