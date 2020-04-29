Letter, 4/30: Don't put NU education at risk

While I applaud the willingness to make the University of Nebraska tuition-free for students from families who make less than Nebraska's median income ("NU to guarantee free tuition for students from median-income families,"April 18), it would be wrong to pay for it by cuts to university programs. That risks making an NU education less valuable.
Instead, I want the state to fully fund NU so it can freeze or lower tuition for all students.
Curtis Bryant, Omaha
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.