Letter, 4/30: Don't put NU education at risk

While I applaud the willingness to make the University of Nebraska tuition-free for students from families who make less than Nebraska's median income ("NU to guarantee free tuition for students from median-income families,"April 18), it would be wrong to pay for it by cuts to university programs. That risks making an NU education less valuable.

Instead, I want the state to fully fund NU so it can freeze or lower tuition for all students.

Curtis Bryant, Omaha

