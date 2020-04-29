Letter, 4/30: Don't put NU education at risk

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

While I applaud the willingness to make the University of Nebraska tuition-free for students from families who make less than Nebraska's median income ("NU to guarantee free tuition for students from median-income families,"April 18), it would be wrong to pay for it by cuts to university programs. That risks making an NU education less valuable.