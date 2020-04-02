Letter, 4/3: Why give Frakes such a big raise?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 30% raise for Nebraska Corrections Director Scott Frakes is absurd. What problems have been solved within the prison system?

The state has the second-highest overpopulation problem in the nation. The nation! Attempts to staff the prisons have been unsuccessful, as the mandatory overtime hours continue to stack up for employees.

What plans are in place to help with a COVID-19 outbreak that will surely run wild within those walls? With hospital beds and ventilators being a concern for people living outside the prison walls, how can we afford to sit back and wait for this pandemic to happen?

Neighboring states are getting out in front of this issue by releasing inmates who are at high risk to the virus, nonviolent offenders and those close to their probation or parole period. Why don’t we try to be proactive, instead of reactive, for once?

In a time when being fiscally responsible with our tax dollars seems extremely appropriate, this raise is distasteful.

Brady Greer, Lincoln

