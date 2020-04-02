Letter, 4/3: Give teachers reason to stay

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am a student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln studying elementary education. I dream about someday becoming a fourth grade teacher.

Much like anyone else entering the field of education, I didn’t choose this profession for the paycheck. I chose it to have the chance to make a difference -- for the opportunity to spend countless hours shaping the minds of our future generations.

However, I am writing today to address an issue that has been at the forefront of educational debates for years. Educators receive a salary that doesn’t even compare to the pay grade of professionals in similar lines of work. This leads to low retention and very high turnover within the profession.

Many teachers don’t decide to be teachers because of their projected salary. Individuals decide to be teachers for reasons that fulfill their personal agendas, aside from paychecks and dollar signs.

But what if we could pay them what they truly deserve for their dedication to providing a quality education to so many of our children? Their qualifications paired with their endless hours devoted to work outside of the regular school day deserve more than what they currently receive.