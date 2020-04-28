Letter, 4/29: Sasse representing state, its values

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

During this time of pandemic, rather than playing political partisanship, Sen. Ben Sasse has worked hard for common sense solutions for Nebraskans and all of America.

He fought for the small business Paycheck Protection Program, of which Nebraskans have had the highest percentage of any state; also he supported the tax deadline extension and battled to keep D.C.’s regulation stranglehold off rural healthcare providers.

Ben is a strong supporter of the agricultural economy and is endorsed by the Nebraska Farm Bureau.

As one of the most conservative voters in the Senate, the values of the majority of Nebraskans and the strength of state and local governments will be a red line.

He is a strong supporter of the Second Amendment and pro-life values. Senator Sasse was a sponsor for the "Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act," and is endorsed by Nebraska Right to Life and Nebraska Family Alliance.

Ben was asked to serve on the Senate Judiciary Committee to get judges like Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Nebraskans Steve Grasz and Brian Buescher to the federal courts.

Ben has my support and vote.

Steve Davies, Stromsburg

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0