Letter, 4/29: Sasse has kept his promises

I have no doubt that Sen. Ben Sasse has earned reelection.

Over the past six years Ben has been a statesman, representing the interest of Nebraska and defending conservative values. Whether it's advocating free trade for our farmers and ranchers, making our businesses more competitive by reducing inefficient regulations or representing our pro-life perspective, Sasse has been putting Nebraska and our country first!

That’s what we hired him to do, and he kept his promises. And he has performed his job with civility and without compromise.

On top of that, Senator Sasse votes with the president’s agenda nine out of 10 times — and that number doesn’t even count the record number of judges Sasse has helped President Trump confirm.

Ben is for Nebraska — and I’m proudly voting for him on May 12.

Tonn Ostergard, Lincoln

