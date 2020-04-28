Letter, 4/29: Palmtag is a real Republican

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As a lifelong Republican in southeast Nebraska, I am ashamed of the Nebraska Republican Party for their attacks on a fellow Republican, Janet Palmtag ("Legislative hopeful responds to attacks," April 22). Apparently current leadership in the Nebraska GOP has forgotten Ronald Reagan’s 11th commandment, “Thou shall not speak ill of another Republican.”

Janet Palmtag is an upstanding businesswoman in southeast Nebraska and has worked for years to help our communities. Whenever we need help on a community project, Janet is the one who has helped. Most long-time Republicans know she is the “go-to” person in southeast Nebraska. She was named Outstanding Realtor for the Nebraska Realtors.

Janet Palmtag served as chair of the Nebraska Economic Development Commission, as well as served on dozens of other committees, all trying to help improve the quality of life for southeast Nebraskans and our state.