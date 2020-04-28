Letter, 4/29: Palmtag best pick for District 1

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I have known Janet Palmtag nearly all my life, from her humble beginnings in a large Catholic family raised in Nebraska City to a successful businesswoman who raised a family that is highly respected in our community.

She still attends St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nebraska City with her family. I have the highest regard and admiration for her character, work ethic and personal moral perspective.

She is a very wise woman, encompassing all her life experiences to guide her judgment and decision-making while staying true to her moral beliefs. She supports the Second Amendment, prison reform, increasing resources for lower income southeast Nebraska citizens and lower property taxes for Nebraska. She has the support of Rep. Jeff Fortenberry and former Gov. Dave Heineman.

She is owner and associate broker in J.J. Palmtag Inc. A graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, she has served on the University of Nebraska President's Advisory Committee. A former president of the Nebraska Realtors Association, she was named the Nebraska Realtor of the year in 2016. She was a member of the Nebraska Equal Opportunity Commission from 2012 to 2018.