Letter, 4/29: Palmtag best pick for District 1

I have known Janet Palmtag nearly all my life, from her humble beginnings in a large Catholic family raised in Nebraska City to a successful businesswoman who raised a family that is highly respected in our community.
She still attends St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Nebraska City with her family. I have the highest regard and admiration for her character, work ethic and personal moral perspective.
She is a very wise woman, encompassing all her life experiences to guide her judgment and decision-making while staying true to her moral beliefs. She supports the Second Amendment, prison reform, increasing resources for lower income southeast Nebraska citizens and lower property taxes for Nebraska. She has the support of Rep. Jeff Fortenberry and former Gov. Dave Heineman.
She is owner and associate broker in J.J. Palmtag Inc. A graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, she has served on the University of Nebraska President's Advisory Committee. A former president of the Nebraska Realtors Association, she was named the Nebraska Realtor of the year in 2016. She was a member of the Nebraska Equal Opportunity Commission from 2012 to 2018.
I want my representative to have the volunteer spirit that benefits the decisions that she makes for others. She values the opinion of others in forming her final decisions. Please join me in voting for Janet Palmtag for our 1st District representative in the Nebraska Legislature.
Randy Denniston, Nebraska City
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!