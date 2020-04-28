Letter, 4/29: Nation needs to read, think deeper

George Will, a syndicated columnist with whom I have not always agreed, had a great piece in the Journal Star ("Nation needs 'deep reading,'" April 19). Will, who has better command of the English language than any other in the business, deplores what I see as creeping national illiteracy in our lazy reading customs.
We don't read anything that takes effort to absorb; soon, we won't be able to read the script below the TV picture. Already many of us probably can't read the charts.
I take a darker view than Mr. Will does, even as he cites author Adam Garfinkle, "Becoming comfortable with shallow attention, people become transfixed by the present, unable to remember or to plan well." We have become the perfect audience for the demagogue -- just tell us what would be nice if it were true; nothing that requires serious thought or action, and banish unwelcome hard facts.
Why not? We even acknowledge we are fat and lazy. What were the latest figures? Two-thirds obese? About than 50% don't even vote; only 1% serve in the military; how many hooked on drugs?
COVID-19 is really testing us -- at bottom, do we have the national character we credit ourselves with? It's certainly alive in our heroic health care workers, our military and elsewhere, but a loud minority says "stay at home to help beat the virus, and spare yourself and others exposure is too much to ask."
Separation and distancing without question stem the spread of any virus. Proximity will absolutely stoke the fires. Restoring your job or your business will be only temporary if we suspend restrictions too soon.
Tom deShazo, Lincoln
