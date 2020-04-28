Letter, 4/29: Clayburn will help district, state

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I fully support Neal Clayburn for District 29 in the Legislature as he recognizes the priority that now, more than ever, Nebraskans must pursue and achieve consistent and sustainable Nebraska job growth.

Based on Neal's leadership, integrity, Nebraskan kindness and record of successes, he is most capable of setting the pathway to job growth and will do so by building upon Nebraska's friendly climate for businesses.

Only knowing what needs to be done doesn’t do much good unless one has the vision and experience producing results that Neal has demonstrated. Neal has years of experience working with state senators, through which he and our senators implemented meaningful initiatives.

As ballots are counted, I am hopeful each voter recognizes that character counts. Neal Clayburn has the character and fortitude to improve our Nebraska!

Mark Bertsche, Walton

