Letter, 4/29: Clayburn brings valuable experience

One of the downsides to term limits is the loss of experience that usually occurs when somebody is term-limited out of office. Kate Bolz represented District 29 ably in the state Legislature and became an experienced lawmaker but is being term-limited out.

This time, District 29’s constituents don’t have to pay the price of electing a new representative who has no experience dealing with other members of the state Legislature. Neal Clayburn has spent many years advocating for teachers and for public education in Lincoln, working extensively with state senators to keep public education strong.

Vote for Neal Clayburn to represent you in the Legislature in District 29 and keep experienced leadership right on working for you in the State Capitol.

Don Mayhew, Lincoln

