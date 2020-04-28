Letter, 4/29: Carter will be ideal legislator

Jennifer Carter, candidate for the District 29 seat in the Legislature, encompasses the ideal qualities of a legislator: experience, integrity and tenacity.
The relationship between the Lancaster County Board and our state senators is central to ensuring that we have effective policies that reflect the values and priorities of our community. Jennifer will not only be able at forging effective partnerships with her colleagues in the Legislature, but she will be an excellent working partner and advocate for Lancaster County.
I am proud to endorse Jennifer Carter for Legislature.
Sean Flowerday, Lincoln
Board Chair, Lancaster County Board of Commissioners
