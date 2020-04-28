Letter, 4/29: Carter stands out for District 29
Letter, 4/29: Carter stands out for District 29

Jennifer Carter

Jennifer Carter, legislative candidate for District 29

 Jennifer Carter

I write this letter in support of Jennifer Carter for Legislature in District 29. I’ve known Jennifer for many years. In addition to living in the same neighborhood, our children go to the same elementary school and our families also attend church together.

Jennifer has dedicated much of her career to public service and our community. Her experiences advising public policy, collaborating with Nebraska lawmakers and engaging with real people make her the perfect fit to represent District 29 in the Nebraska Legislature.

While I agree with the Lincoln Journal Star endorsement that there are several good candidates to choose from in District 29, Jennifer Carter’s experience, intelligence, demeanor and thoughtful collaborating nature set her far above the rest.

Jennifer will serve our district, city and state well.

I hope you will join me in voting for Jennifer Carter in the Nebraska primary election on May 12.

Justin P. Carlson, Lincoln

