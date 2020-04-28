Letter, 4/29: Campbell will work for greater good

It's not often an opportunity to vote for a candidate like Jacob Campbell comes along. Jacob, running in Legislative District 29, exemplifies what so many of us hope politicians and politics can be.

His work ethic (evidenced by his small-town and family roots), his ability to think and articulate ideas, not old rhetoric (evidenced by two degrees from our fine state or one conversation with him), his courage and grit (evidenced by his military service) and his dedication to making our good life here even better (evidenced by his dedication to his own family and his philanthropy) set him apart.