Letter, 4/29: Campbell is ready to serve

It is with full support that I offer my endorsement for Jacob Campbell for District 29 of the Nebraska Legislature. Jacob is in every sense of the word a public servant.

I had the pleasure of watching this dedication to our state through the hours and hours he spent introducing himself to every household in his district, his service in the Legislature and the dedication he has for his family and friends.

As a woman who has differing political opinions than him, it is an unlikely bond that we would have formed, but it is one that I will forever cherish. No matter if we don’t see directly eye to eye, he has always supported me and my dreams and aspirations, regardless of any political agenda.

This year, I won the Truman scholarship for our state, and that would have been impossible without Jacob's advice and support. During a campaign, he took time to write letters for me, follow up and offer any support he could, something I can say I don't believe anyone else would have

It is important to him to invest in the next generation of leaders, and it is clear that he has and will continue to do this. It is my honor to endorse Jacob as Nebraska's sole Truman Scholar for 2019-2020

Hayden Richardson, Lincoln

