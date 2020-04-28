Letter, 4/29: Bostar brings solid experience
View Comments

Letter, 4/29: Bostar brings solid experience

{{featured_button_text}}

Residents of Legislative District 29 should vote for Eliot Bostar for the Nebraska Legislature. Eliot has the qualifications, experience and compassion we need.

In the upcoming session of the Legislature, state senators are likely to face tough budgetary decisions due to reduced tax revenues and an uncertain economy. Eliot has experience bringing people’s jobs back and maintaining critical services during a recession. He knows how to get the job done.

As his former colleague on the Lincoln Electric System Board, I know we can count on him to be a leader who will make measured, informed and thoughtful decisions that will help all Nebraskans thrive in their daily lives.

It is without hesitation I support Eliot Bostar to represent the Nebraska Legislature in District 29.

City Councilwoman Tammy J. Ward, Lincoln

Eliot Bostar

Bostar

 Courtesy photo
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News