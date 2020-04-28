Letter, 4/29: Bostar brings solid experience

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Residents of Legislative District 29 should vote for Eliot Bostar for the Nebraska Legislature. Eliot has the qualifications, experience and compassion we need.

In the upcoming session of the Legislature, state senators are likely to face tough budgetary decisions due to reduced tax revenues and an uncertain economy. Eliot has experience bringing people’s jobs back and maintaining critical services during a recession. He knows how to get the job done.

As his former colleague on the Lincoln Electric System Board, I know we can count on him to be a leader who will make measured, informed and thoughtful decisions that will help all Nebraskans thrive in their daily lives.

It is without hesitation I support Eliot Bostar to represent the Nebraska Legislature in District 29.

City Councilwoman Tammy J. Ward, Lincoln

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0