Letter, 4/29: Bolz can lead in this tough time

In this time of uncertainty, the future of Nebraska is confusing. We are surrounded by ideologues and rhetoric that rarely correspond with coherent leadership. In these relentless storms, we must, and indeed do, look to our local leaders.

For example, we look to first responders in hospitals and groups like the Lincoln Fire Fighters Association, Local 644, to lead us. Also, some political leaders have helped us weather these challenging times.

We have hope in those all-too-rare political leaders that collaborate with each other, not squabbling but putting aside partisan differences to make real change. And while I wholeheartedly recommend contributing to charities, we must also use our vote to ensure the future is one that does not yoke us to an awkward response that has left too many sick or dying.

More than at any other time in our history, we need systemic healthcare. While this was previously a highly partisan issue, COVID-19 has shown us in stark relief how we must rally behind extending healthcare for everyone with the Affordable Care Act.

We must rally behind those that support unhealthy or unemployed neighbors and underprivileged communities. We must seek leaders that have proven their abilities in actions and experience. This leader, for Nebraska Republicans and Democrats alike, is Kate Bolz.