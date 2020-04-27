Letter, 4/28: Trump, protesters playing politics

Urged by inflammatory tweets from their President Trump, hundreds of demonstrators in Michigan and two other states defied orders to shelter at home. They took to the streets, especially in Michigan, and protested, stating in a Journal Star story, “We are not prisoners.”
TV coverage showed them massed together, few if any face masks apparent, and they waved flags, displayed signs and welcomed opportunities to gain press coverage.
Ironically, a news article on the same newspaper page contained information about face masks. Basically, while not providing a lot of protection, face masks might help slow transmission of the virus. Yet these demonstrators gathered in large groups, ignoring most of the health community’s recommendations, to exercise their rights.
So, if even a very few were asymptomatic at the time but spread the virus to others, they are guilty of doing exactly the opposite of what their governors are trying to accomplish — protecting as many people as possible. How will these protestors feel if or when a brother, a wife, a mother or father, contracts the virus, from them?
Here’s where I go out on the limb. These are states the president feels he needs if he thinks he might have a chance at re-election in November. The protestors, by their own admissions, were staunch supporters of their president. At his bidding, they railed against governors, all Democrats, who are attempting to protect their entire states’ populations.
We’ve seen it for four months and will continue to see it as we head toward Election Day — the politicizing of the virus and the president pointing the finger, never at himself — always at someone else, usually a Democrat, but he’s tossed a ton of his own party’s people under the bus as well.
Guy Lossing, Lincoln
