Letter, 4/28: Coronavirus, climate have connection

In the case of fighting COVID-19, we have been forced to react with extreme action in a short amount of time. The virus has quickly gone from a small threat overseas to now being the center of how our communities operate. And without quick action, who knows the condition our cities would be in today.

Perhaps our fight against this virus has also proven to us that in the face of great danger it is possible to change our behaviors to protect the health of ourselves, others and our planet. And, though the climate crisis does not feel as immediate and threatening as the current crisis we face, do we really want to wait for the day when it is?

The coronavirus was mostly unforeseeable, and its impacts have been severe. But what is to come of our planet when another crisis has been simmering for decades, arguably centuries? Now is the time to “flatten the curve” of our climate impact. The only way for us to continue on this earth is by acknowledging nature’s prominent role in our lives and finding a way to coexist within it.

Clearly it can live on without us. The words of environmental activist and author Wendell Berry seem more appropriate than ever before: “Whether we and our politicians know it or not, Nature is party to all our deals and decisions, and she has more votes, a longer memory, and a sterner sense of justice than we do.”

Liam Downes, Lincoln