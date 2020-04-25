Letter, 4/26: Sasse shows true leadership
Letter, 4/26: Sasse shows true leadership

Two facts I’d like to share: Washington can’t be an easy place to work, and just because politicians slap the words "Coronavirus Relief Legislation" on a bill, it doesn’t mean everything inside of that stack of papers is really meant to provide relief.

To see my point, I would encourage folks to watch Senator Sasse’s floor speech calling out some of the partisan demands Democrats tried to slip in. If you can't watch, here's a summary: We’re talking about attempts to establish a $15 minimum wage and bringing the Green New Deal to life.

We’re in the middle of a crisis. "Relief" legislation should be just that -- relief legislation. Not an opportunity for our political parties to take advantage of a crisis. Thankfully, Senator Sasse gets that and has put Nebraska’s interests first. He’s a good man.

Ed Nierodzik, Tilden

Sen. Ben Sasse

 Bill Clark, CQ Roll Call/Newscom file photo
