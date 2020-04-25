Letter, 4/26: Roeber a good fit for NRD seat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I was excited to learn that Ron Roeber was a candidate for the Lower Platte South board of directors! Dr. Roeber brings valuable natural resource ethic and management experience to his candidacy. Raised on a northeast Nebraska farm, he grew up with a commitment to sustainable utilization of land and water.

I’ve known Ron since he was computer specialist for University of Nebraska Extension, as he progressed to administrative positions that involved prudent resource allocation. A private-sector role further enriched his expertise. Roeber is committed to his community and state with board service on Nebraska Sustainable Agriculture Society and the Lincoln Mayor’s Climate Resiliency Task Force and as president of the Nebraska Well-Being Initiative.

I regret I don’t live in Ron’s district; I would vote for him in half of a heart beat! It Is both a pleasure and honor to recommend Ron Roeber to his district’s voters. His expertise would complement well the talents for such members of the NRD board as Karen Amen and Mike DeKalb.

Lavon Sumption, Lincoln

