Letter, 4/26: Roeber a good fit for NRD seat
View Comments

Letter, 4/26: Roeber a good fit for NRD seat

{{featured_button_text}}

I was excited to learn that Ron Roeber was a candidate for the Lower Platte South board of directors! Dr. Roeber brings valuable natural resource ethic and management experience to his candidacy. Raised on a northeast Nebraska farm, he grew up with a commitment to sustainable utilization of land and water.

I’ve known Ron since he was computer specialist for University of Nebraska Extension, as he progressed to administrative positions that involved prudent resource allocation. A private-sector role further enriched his expertise. Roeber is committed to his community and state with board service on Nebraska Sustainable Agriculture Society and the Lincoln Mayor’s Climate Resiliency Task Force and as president of the Nebraska Well-Being Initiative.

I regret I don’t live in Ron’s district; I would vote for him in half of a heart beat! It Is both a pleasure and honor to recommend Ron Roeber to his district’s voters. His expertise would complement well the talents for such members of the NRD board as Karen Amen and Mike DeKalb.

Lavon Sumption, Lincoln

Ron Roeber

Roeber

 COURTESY PHOTO
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News