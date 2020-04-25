Letter, 4/26: Raikes thoughtful, ready to listen, serve

I am writing in response to former Gov. Kay Orr's April 19 letter to the editor submission in support of Bruce Bostelman for Legislative District 23 seat.
In this opinion, she states he will push back on special interests and is a strong Republican conservative. Our unique Unicameral has always been bipartisan, and we Nebraskans have chosen not to vote for our representatives based on political party. Has this changed without our knowing it?
Regarding "special interests," aren't being anti-choice and anti-gun restrictions just that?
I have known Helen Raikes, Mr. Bostelman's opponent, for many years. Her lifelong work in support of early childhood education has been outstanding. She is intelligent, thoughtful, highly interested in Nebraskans and our welfare and will listen to all sides of an issue and be respectful of others' opinions.
Let's not fall into the partisan trap that's being laid out here.
Carole Curry, Lincoln
