Letter, 4/26: Raikes thoughtful, ready to listen, serve
View Comments

Letter, 4/26: Raikes thoughtful, ready to listen, serve

{{featured_button_text}}
CP , 3.2

COURTESY PHOTO Helen Raikes of rural Ashland, District 23 legislative candidate.

 LINCOLN JOURNAL STAR

I am writing in response to former Gov. Kay Orr's April 19 letter to the editor submission in support of Bruce Bostelman for Legislative District 23 seat.

In this opinion, she states he will push back on special interests and is a strong Republican conservative. Our unique Unicameral has always been bipartisan, and we Nebraskans have chosen not to vote for our representatives based on political party. Has this changed without our knowing it?

Regarding "special interests," aren't being anti-choice and anti-gun restrictions just that?

I have known Helen Raikes, Mr. Bostelman's opponent, for many years. Her lifelong work in support of early childhood education has been outstanding. She is intelligent, thoughtful, highly interested in Nebraskans and our welfare and will listen to all sides of an issue and be respectful of others' opinions.

Let's not fall into the partisan trap that's being laid out here.

Carole Curry, Lincoln

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News