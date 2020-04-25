Letter, 4/26: President cares about himself

I suspect that six months ago, President Trump would have been lucky to correctly spell “pandemic,” much less know the meaning of the word. Now he is a self-proclaimed expert on the subject.
Welcome to “Heck of a job, Brownie” Part II. The part of Brownie is being played by Donald “Blame anybody but me” Trump.
Millions of people are showing compassion, courage, sympathy and caring for their fellow Americans. Unfortunately, our president is not one of those people. It is all about him, period.
Tom Bassett, Lincoln
