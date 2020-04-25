Letter, 4/26: Power grab scarier than virus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Good morning to all my fellow comrades in Lincoln and the rest of Nebraska.

My question to all of you is: Have you enjoyed your first month of socialism/communism? Remember, when you hear a politician promoting socialism, this is what you get: no jobs, no money, store shelves half empty, the government deciding which businesses close and which ones get to stay open, the government sending out checks and local, state and federal government telling us how to live our lives.

Some of the governors and mayors, within a month's time, are acting like dictators, telling us how to make every move in our lives, threatening jail time, writing tickets and encouraging snitching on our neighbors. In China, they pay these snitches for their information.

Anyone promoting socialism and/or climate change is only wanting to control our lives. Anyone who supports socialism should go visit Cuba, Venezuela, China or Russia. These countries are all led by dictators, and it is not in the best interest of our country to have governors and mayors acting like dictators. The favorite line from most dictators is, "This is for your own good."