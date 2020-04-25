Letter, 4/26: Mortgage servicers need help

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Congress made the right decision to allow homeowners to delay their mortgage payments for up to a year in response to the economic devastation caused by COVID-19.

Unfortunately, Congress did not cover the cost of this government program. Mortgage servicers are bearing the cost of the forbearance program, and unless the situation is addressed, many small mortgage service providers will be out of business come summertime.

Nonbank mortgage service providers service the loans of 50% of homeowners and have dutifully implemented this government’s forbearance program. It was a game changer for families across Nebraska who have lost work or income because of the coronavirus and provided the financial security of knowing you could delay your mortgage payments and keep a roof over your head.

But to implement this program effectively, without devastating consequences, the Treasury Department must provide liquidity to cover the costs of these delayed payments. Mortgage servicers are still required to pay the principal, interest, taxes and insurance, and small providers could be forced to close if they are not provided the liquidity necessary to cover this government mandate.