Letter, 4/26: Kansas should've taken year off

I have heard a number of complaints about smoke from Kansas’ annual burn-off of the Flint Hills area affecting local air quality, so I filed a complaint with the Environmental Protection Agency, noting that respiratory problems produced by the burning match the symptoms of the COVID-19. I pointed out the fact that it would be difficult, if not impossible, to determine the actual cause of the symptoms.
In response, Gina Grier of the Region 7 EPA office in Lenexa, Kansas, said “The prescribed fires that occur throughout the native prairies are vital to sustain the tallgrass prairie ecosystem. … The Region 7 Environmental Protection Agency continues to work with Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) on solutions to managing prescribed fires in a way that minimizes air quality impacts on our communities downwind.
“With the outbreak of COVID-19, the EPA expressed our concerns for the impact of poor air quality from smoke on coronavirus patients and hospitals. On March 26, 2020, KDHE requested ranchers to reduce prescribed burning this year and reduce the burden on the medical community.
“The EPA will continue to monitor the impact of impaired air quality.”
It’s disappointing that under the current conditions with the COVID-19 pandemic that the state of Kansas’ response to concerns about the deterioration of air quality caused by the Flint Hills burning was nothing more than a request or suggestion and not an actual directive.
The Flint Hills burn-off is an annual tradition in Kansas and performs an ecological function, but, under the current pandemic, one would think there could be a one year moratorium enforced.
Gene Gausman, Milford
