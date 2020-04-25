Letter, 4/26: Don't be a bad example to nation

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

I was troubled to hear that Nebraska Crossing outlets intended to reopen this week. Outlets owner Rod Yates claimed that he wants the reopening to be an example for the rest of the nation. If this had come to fruition, in fatal fashion, Nebraska will represent exactly how not to approach this process.

Yates himself was quoted as saying that Nebraska has been successful in keeping cases of COVID-19 low inside its borders. This is evidence that, despite lax guidance from the state, Nebraskans have thus far handled this situation responsibility and that distancing measures should continue, not be abandoned. Potentially reopening the outlets is a decision the president of the Nebraska Hospitals Association called “irresponsible” and outlet workers said made them feel like "guinea pigs."

Though a lifelong Nebraskan, I currently live in Massachusetts, where a stay-at-home order was implemented back on March 24. My life has hardly been disrupted beyond the quarantining measures nearly everyone was already engaged in (I had to ask friends whether we were even living under a stay-at-home order). I exercise outside daily and walk to friends’ homes to speak with them from driveway to porch.